BMC bonded doctors seek same pay as those of state government ones

Maharashtra Association of Bonded Resident Doctors writes letter to DMER seeking a uniform pay structure, regarding which a meeting will be held soon

Representation pic/Getty Images

Post MBBS studies students from civic and government-run hospitals have to compulsorily serve in a rural part of the state for atleast a year, as per the rules of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER). But what has become a matter of concern for most of the bonded doctors is the huge disparity in the salary given to those from BMC-run hospitals and state-run hospitals even though they do the same kind of work. The Maharashtra Association of Bonded Resident Doctors (MABRD) has written a letter to the DMER seeking a uniform pay structure, regarding which a meeting would be held soon.



According to the DMER rules, if medical students fail to serve in rural parts of the state after completion of MBBS, then the apex body could refuse them their degrees and post-graduation certificates. However, doctors are of the opinion that the work is extremely difficult for them as often the rural primary health centres lack basic infrastructure. This is the reason why they are paid for the service. But while the civic body gives R54,000 to the bonded doctors, those from state-run hospitals get R70,000 for the same job.

"Though the job is the same, we are paid much less than the doctors from government medical colleges. Why such disparity when we perform the same duties. We had raised the issue earlier as well but no one paid any heed," said a resident doctor from the association.

In the letter dated June 15, they have also sought the arrears as per the increased salary for the doctors who would complete their tenure in July-August. "Many of our bonded senior resident doctors and the super specialty medical officers will complete their bond period in July-August, so we request you to pay our increased salaries along with the arrears from July last year," reads the letter.

While sources from the DMER said that they had asked the additional municipal commissioner to provide equal salary to the doctors, nothing has been done in this regard yet. Dr T P Lahane said that soon they would hold a meeting with the civic body to decide on it. "We have already sent a letter to the additional municipal commissioner about it. We had given instructions to provide an equal pay to the bonded doctors but nothing has been done. We will hold a meeting with the BMC soon," he added.

