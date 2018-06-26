BMC in race against time to fix sunken road before PM Modi arrives

Anandilal Podar Marg near Metro Cinema, which caved in during Monday's rains after a pipeline burst, was expected to take heavy traffic today due to PM's visit; will workers get the road ready in time?

The BMC is making sure one stretch in Marine Lines where a road caved in is repaired at the earliest to ensure it is ready to be used for traffic diversion during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here today.

BMC's water department is racing against time to repair the road near Gol Masjid that had caved in around 4 pm on Monday after a 600 mm diameter water pipeline burst. Vehicular movement from Churchgate station to CSMT was shut owing to the incident. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, said officials.



As the rain started to subside on Monday, BMC's water department and local ward officials were pulled into action. They were racing against time to repair the road ahead of the PM's visit in the city today. Pics/Ashish Raje, Suresh Karkera

Pulled into action

The BMC's water department and ward officials began working on repairs once the rain began to subside. The PM is slated to visit Churchgate today, and several roads will be blocked for the visit, with their usual traffic being diverted to others. The road where the cave-in occurred will also be used for traffic diversion, said officials.

Assistant municipal commissioner of A-ward, Kiran Dighavkar said, "We have instructed the staff to complete the work on war footing so that we can reinstate the road at the earliest. We need this road to be free for vehicles without any obstructions."

A traffic policeman, stationed at the site of the incident said, "In case it takes longer to reinstate the road, we will have to open it for one way traffic at least. The route from CSMT to Churchgate might continue to remain shut."



The work on the road is expected to be completed by early Tuesday morning. Pic/Ashish Raje

Water supply affected

Meanwhile, the water supply in the area is likely to be affected. The burst pipeline supplies water to four zones in south Mumbai — Fort, Dongri, Saboo Siddique, and the Bombay hospital area. BMC officials said they managed to supply water in the Saboo Siddique zone, albeit with low pressure. However, supply in the other three zones is likely to be affected as Fort gets water in the night while the others get it in the morning.

Water department chief Ashok Tawadia said, "We will not completely shut their water supply, because there is another line next to the affected one. However, the pressure of the water will be low. We are expecting to finish the work by early [Tuesday] morning."

