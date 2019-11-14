BMC: Keep those pothole complaints coming

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally made good on its promise to reward the complainants of the pothole challenge whose grievances were not addressed within the stipulated time of 24 hours.

Not only that, but it has also extended the challenge for an unlimited period. "It is a challenge and we think it is giving us the good result so we are extending it till the last pothole is filled in the city," said Vijay Singhal, additional commissioner of the BMC.

Until Wednesday, the BMC has given the cash prize of R500 to 12 people who are from Kandivali, Malad and Andheri. Though the officials have refused to say how many complainants would be rewarded, the figure suggests over 150 people are eligible for the prize.

During the challenge held from November 1-7, the BMC received over 2,000 complaints. "We filled almost 92 per cent potholes within 24 hours," said Singhal. This leaves over 150 pothole complaints unattended.

Nisarg Mehta's social media post about received the reward from the BMC

"The concerned ward officers and executive engineers responsible for the roads have been asked to pay the reward money from their own pocket. If the road comes under DLP (Defect Liability Period) we will inform the contractor, but the complainant does not have to wait. Our ward officer will pay the prize money," Singhal said.

Nisarg Mehta, one of the pothole challenge awardees, expressed his amusement on Twitter. "Believe it or not! Received Rs 500 from @mybmc for failing to fill pothole during the #PotholeChallenge. Wish they could be more proactive in maintaining roads which are a mess..." he tweeted.

Singhal said the concerned officers have been asked to reach out to the complainants, asking them to collect their reward.

