BMC plans 13 cross tunnels for coastal road in Mumbai

According to the plans available with the BMC, the first part of the coastal road will have two tunnels of 3.45 km each, under Girgaum Chowpatty and Malabar Hill, which will open near Priyadarshini Park

The civic body's ambitious Coastal Road Project will have 13 cross tunnels to provide safe passage for evacuation and rescue in case of an accident or disaster.

Chief Engineer of the Coastal Road Project, Mohan Machiwaal said, "Both tunnels will be connected to 13 cross tunnels which will be used for evacuation and rescue. There will be a cross tunnel at every 250 metres, and the length of each tunnel will be from 11 metres to 15 metres.

