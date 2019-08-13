BMC's app will help you find public parking lots in Mumbai

mumbai

The BMC aims to make traffic management in the city better, and to do so, the parking module was launched on Monday

With the parking module on the MCGM 24x7 android app, citizens can also find the operating hours of a PPL

Now, you can find the nearest public parking lot (PPL), thanks to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) new parking module. With the module on the MCGM 24X7 android app, citizens can find a PPL or bus depot for parking within a radius of 500 metres to 5 kms from their location. The BMC is planning to develop the app further so citizens will know what parking space is available in a selected PPL or bus depot.

The BMC aims to make traffic management in the city better, and to do so, the parking module was launched on Monday. The application can be downloaded and installed on mobile phones. But those who have it already installed can update it or uninstall and re-install it to get the parking module.

The app will have information such as the address of the airport, hours of operation of PPLs, capacity of a PPL, how much will be charged for a specific period etc.

An official from the BMC's IT department said, “We are developing the application further, so that even how much parking space is free and occupied in a particular PPL or bus depot will be seen.” The Mumbai Parking Authority is collating data from several other agencies such as MMRDA, the Railways and MbPT so that a parking pool where citizens can find the nearest parking space can also be made available on the app.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates