BMC's high-rise panel to speed up project approvals

national

The committee constituted in accordance with the new development regulations will have expert members reviewing feasibility of buildings above 40 floors

The civic chief is only allowed to approve building up to 120Ã‚Â metresÃ‚Â in height. Representational Image

The newly instituted high-rise committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to give approvals to buildings planned over 120 meters or 40 floors in height.

This committee will vet the proposals submitted to the civic body and will take decisions over their feasibility. With the new Development Control and Promotional Regulations 2034 finalised, the BMC has established this committee to ensure that no impractical proposal is approved just to later get stuck in litigation.

The new DCPR mandated that the commissioner constitutes a high-rise committee to advise on issues related to buildings taller than 120 meters. While it will be chaired by former IAS officer Ramanath Jha, the committee consists of soil experts, IIT structural engineers, chief fire officer, architects, and BMC's chief engineer of DP department among others.

This committee will examine several aspects of a proposal including fire safety, materials used and structural stability. Even the existing proposals will be a part of the committee's review, civic sources said. With a majority of projects in the central Mumbai areas of Lower Parel and Worli stuck owing to litigation and changes in approved plans, the high-rise committee is also likely to consider the shortcomings of these projects.

Minimising risks

The BMC's building proposal department will work in coordination with the new committee. The new DCPR only allows the municipal commissioner to approve high-rise buildings up to 120 meters, which is why the committee came into being.

A civic official associated with the committee said that the real estate market is not seeing a high and thus "not many proposals of high-rises above 120 meters are likely to come in."

However, "we have all the experts in place for speedy approvals of such projects. With the experts on board, the committee wants to minimise risks in such projects and also aid timely delivery of homes."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates