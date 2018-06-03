Bobby Deol: I don't want to sit at home for another day

A four-year break behind him, Bobby returned to acting with Poster Boys in 2017, and has not looked back ever since. Ahead of the release of Race 3, he reflects on what transpired in the interim



Bobby Deol



Before the release of Poster Boys last year, you took a four-year break. Why did you do so?

Although, it was made to look like that, the long break wasn't planned. People said things like, "He's happy, or he has a lot of money, so, why would he need to work? He's lazy." But, that's not true. I realised [late] that work would not come to me at home, as it used to. I now needed to go out to get it. I stopped looking after myself. As actors, we have to maintain our body. Slowly, I started to hit a low, and suddenly, I was losing everything. I started pitying myself and drank every day. Alcohol is nice, but you shouldn't overdo it. It takes away your pain for the moment, but, the next day, you wake up with a headache, and the pain is still there [laughs]. But, thankfully, all that is behind me. I have started believing in myself, and I am an actor who is raring to go. I don't want to sit at home for even a single day.

When did you decide you wanted to come out of that phase?

My family is chiefly responsible for that. My wife [Tanya] would often tell me, 'Look at how you're looking. You need to look after yourself.' My kids were growing up; I was worried they might think that their father was not doing any work, and sitting home all the time. I didn't want their friends to question them about me, and wanted to be the best role model for them, just like my father [Dharmendra] has been to me. Then Shreyas Talpade came to me with Poster Boys. It may have not done well at the box-office, but I was appreciated. That instilled confidence.



Salman Khan, Saqib Saleem and Bobby Deol

What kind of changes did you introduce in your approach to your career?

I started to think positively. After Poster Boys, we were going to start work on Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. I took to physical training and started eating mindfully. I haven't consumed sugar in two years, except when I occasionally indulge in chocolates. I have been off wheat too. I had interacted with Salman [Khan] casually at a celebrity cricket league. We'd been in touch thereafter. Once he told me, "Dekh, jab mera career nahi chal raha tha to main , Sanjay Dutt, aur tere bhai [Sunny] ke peeth pay chadh gaya." So, I casually said, "Mamu, mujhe tere peeth par chadhnay de." And, one day, he called and said, 'Shirt utarega?' I said, "Mamu, main kuch bhi karunga." And that's how Race 3 happened. Shooting for the film was great. Despite being a superstar, Salman is selfless. So, inevitably, everybody on the set became like that. He set the precedent. I am sad that the shoot got over because I enjoyed being part of it. Once, I had a vertigo attack on set, and I could see that everyone was concerned. Anil [Kapoor] too is such an inspiration.

It's very rare for an established actor like you not to get work.

Work was always there. But the films I was offered weren't the kind I wanted to do. Also, it's not that I didn't approach people for work. But most of them said, "Dekhte hain, kuch karenge." I met Sajid Nadiadwala around 18 months ago, and that's how I am part of Housefull 4.



Sunny Deol with son Karan

Your nephew, Karan , is making his debut. That must feel great?

Sunny bhaiya has taken it upon himself to direct the film, so that's a tough job. He got the best out of me in Dillagi [1999, Bobby-starrer directed by Sunny]. I am sure he will get the best out of his son.

View photos: Bobby Deol enjoys quiet dinner with wife Tanya and son Dharam

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates