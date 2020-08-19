Bobby Deol on Class of '83: Perfect way to change audience's perception

Class of '83 comes at an important juncture in Bobby Deol's career. In his second inning, he has tasted success with ensemble films such as Race 3 (2018) and Housefull 4 (2019). Now, armed with the conviction to go beyond the tried-and-tested, the actor is set to headline the Netflix film. Not only is the Atul Sabharwal-directed venture his solo outing after almost a decade, but also marks his debut in digital entertainment.

Tell him the stakes are high, and Bobby Deol says he wouldn't have it any other way. "After not working for two to three years in between, fortunately, I got the chance to reboot myself [in 2018]. I started doing movies again, and people took notice. When I read the script of Class of '83, I realised I was getting an opportunity to play a character that is so different from what I have done in the past. It also aligns with the kind of roles that the audience wants actors to portray, today. So, it was the perfect way to change how the audience perceives me."





Set in 1983 Bombay, the gritty crime drama sees Deol play an honest cop, Vijay Singh, who is shunted to a posting in a police academy, where he moulds five officers into encounter specialists. "My real name is Vijay Singh Deol," he laughs, indicating that the coincidence immediately endeared him to the character. "Here, I was totally out of my comfort zone. I learned so much from these young [co-stars] while doing workshops with them. They are trained actors and have a different approach to the craft." Even as he clocks 25 years in the industry, the actor describes himself as a work-in-progress. "Now, the way I look at cinema has changed. [Even off the sets] I am attentive and observant, trying to grasp the things happening around me. For me, Class of '83 is like my first film all over again as I am foraying into a new medium."



As he awaits the audience's response, Deol reveals he got his biggest compliment from producer Shah Rukh Khan. "He called to say how much he loved me in the film, especially in the scene where I break down in the car. I was touched by his compliment."

