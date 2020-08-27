Bobby Deol: OTT is new to us, but Papa has embraced it

He has been receiving congratulatory calls from industry folk since Class of '83 dropped online last week, but Bobby Deol is eagerly awaiting father Dharmendra's feedback. The actor says that the veteran, who has been spending the lockdown in their Lonavala farmhouse, has been unable to watch the Netflix film.



"The mobile network and wi-fi connectivity are weak in the farmhouse. I can't wait for him to watch Class of '83 and my upcoming show [Aashram]. My brother [Sunny Deol] loved my work in the movie. It's wonderful when your hard work pays off," says Deol.



A still from Aashram

Having dedicated the past 25 years to films, the actor believes it was time he explored a new dimension of entertainment. He reveals that his 84-year-old superstar-father nudged him to explore digital medium. "He loves the OTT platforms and their content. Papa always says that one must keep working, regardless of whether your work is being showcased on an OTT platform or in a cinema hall. OTT is new to us at this stage, but he has embraced it."

It has admittedly been a hectic week for Deol as he follows up the Shah Rukh Khan-backed cop drama with the Prakash Jha-directed web series, Aashram. "People have noticed that the two projects, though releasing back-to-back, see me portray diverse characters. In Aashram, I play a criminal disguised as a baba. The show tries to raise awareness about [self-styled godmen] who exist in society."

