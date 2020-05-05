Bobby Deol's poetic tribute to COVID-19 warriors is simple and powerful

The reticent Bobby Deol is hogging the limelight due to the poem, Chand roz ki baat hai yaaron, which he has recited in a music video. Written by Sanjay Masoomm, it appreciates the efforts of the Corona warriors.

The actor shares, "I was taken in by its simplicity. It resonated with me. It makes me happy to be associated with this positivity, and I appreciate the way this situation has made us all join hands and come together."

According to a report in IANS, Bobby Deol shared, "It makes me very happy to be associated with this positivity, and I appreciate the way this situation has made us all join hands and come together. Who knew that social distancing could bring people together, with all of us checking up on one another and being there for people emotionally, if not in person."

Sanjay Masoomm said, "When I wrote the lines, I wanted someone whose voice will add weight to them. I have worked with Bobby Deol in several films and I know he's not only got a powerful voice but also a heart of gold. He's a very emotional man and his voice will help this ode reach out to more people. Bobby has read it out wonderfully with all the feeling and emotions."

