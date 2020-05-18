Bodies of man, woman who jumped to death into Ganga canal fished out

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Bodies of a man and a woman who allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Ganga canal here have been fished out, police said on Monday.

A woman, identified as Sarita Devi of Kiranpal area, jumped into the Ganga canal on May 8. Her body was recovered after 10 days on Sunday in Nirgajni village under Bhopa police station limits, they said. A vegetable seller, identified as 35-year-old Sanjay, jumped into the canal on May 13.

His body was recovered on Sunday as well, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigation is on, they said.

