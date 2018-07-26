Body of a 60-year-old woman swept away in rivulet found

The search operation was resumed early this morning and the body was found in the next couple of hours, SHO Chouhan said. The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem and a case registered under CrPC Section 174 (unnatural death)

Representational Picture

The body of a 60-year-old woman who was swept away last evening in a rain water-swollen rivulet in Rajasthan's Baran district was found today, around 2.5 km away from the spot, police said. Bhulibai, a resident of Dhani Kanoytiya village, was crossing a road overbridge when she was washed away by water flowing over the rivulet in the village under Mothpur police station limits in Baran. Her body was found this morning, SHO, Mothpur, Dalpat Singh Chouhan said.

He said a rescue operation was started immediately after the incident but she could not be traced till late in the evening yesterday and the search operation had to be suspended due to growing darkness.

The search operation was resumed early this morning and the body was found in the next couple of hours, SHO Chouhan said. The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem and a case registered under CrPC Section 174 (unnatural death), he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever