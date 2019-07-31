Body of Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha found: Entrepreneurs express condolences on Twitter

national

The coffee baron V G Siddhartha had left a note behind for his employees which said that he was in deep debt

V G Siddhartha. Pic/AFP

The body of Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddharth was found in Netravati river after 36 hours of intense search. The body was recovered by a group of fishermen from the Netravathi river in Karnataka.

The coffee baron had left a note behind for his employees which said that he was in deep debt. "I have failed to create the right profitable business model despite my best efforts. I would like to say I gave it my all. I am very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in me. I fought for a long time but today I gave up as I could not take any more pressure...," his note read.

Ullal Congress MLA U.T. Khader in Mangaluru said, "Body of missing CCD founder was found by two fishermen." Many prominent businessmen like Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Kunal Bahl, Sachin Bansal, Amit Ranjan took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Biocon MD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw was shocked and expressed condolences to his wife and his two sons on the micro-blogging site. She said, "Cafe Coffee Day Owner's Body Found By River 2 Days After He Went Missing - My deepest condolences to VG Siddhartha’s widow Malavika and his sons and to Shri & Smt SM Krishna and family. RIP."

Also read: I gave it my all, sorry to let down people: V G Siddhartha's letter to board

Executive Chairman of Flipkart, Sachin Bansal said, "I had known VG Siddhartha personally and was always amazed at his energy and positivity. Distressed by his disappearance. He has been an inspiring entrepreneur and investor."

I had known #VGSiddhartha personally and was always amazed at his energy and positivity. Distressed by his disappearance. He has been an inspiring entrepreneur and investor.

— Sachin Bansal (@_sachinbansal) July 30, 2019

Co-founder and CEO of the e-commerce platform Snapdeal, Kunal Bahl tweeted saying, "So heartbreaking. Had met him a few times - an absolute gentleman. How can someone get pushed so far to the edge in business, that they decide to take a fall themselves. I will always see his legacy as a very successful entrepreneur who brought coffee in our lives. My prayers."

Co-Founder of SlideShare, Amit Ranjan was stunned on hearing the news. He called it a black-letter day and wrote, "The #VGSiddhartha news is just stunning. He certainly wasn't a failed entrepreneur! Black letter day for startups & entrepreneurship in India! Has to be said - new-age startups are lucky to be (largely) funded by equity, debt-driven businesses are far more harsh & stressful #CCD."

Also read: Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha's body found in Netravati river

(with inputs from IANS)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies