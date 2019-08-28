'Bodyfixers' fame Dr Nina Bal on carving a niche in male-dominated industry

specials

The celebrity doctor who is also the founder of 'Facial Sculpting'

Nina has turned her Instagram page into a widely-followed source for beauty-related information

Cosmetic dentistry and facial aesthetics industries are male-dominated. Even though the subject is considered feminine, patients around the world have tended to trust male doctors. In such an industry, doctor and beauty influencer Dr Nina Bal stands out for carving her niche.

From her presence in the television series ‘Bodyfixers’ to now, Dr Nina Bal has come a long way. She believes that it is her keenness and consistency that has helped her sharpen her skills and deliver value to her clients. "I always dreamed of becoming a doctor, and beauty was my passion. Thus, facial aesthetic and cosmetic dentistry was more like a natural choice for me."

While reminiscing her beginnings, she mentions that it wasn’t easy. "It wasn’t easy to make my name in an industry dominated by men. The patients were accustomed to trusting males over females, so it took some time to show the same faith in me," says Dr Bal.

The celebrity doctor who is also the founder of ‘Facial Sculpting,’ has bagged Aesthetic Dentistry Award for ‘Facial Aesthetics-Full Face Treatment’ in 2018 and was also among the finalists for ‘Best Young Dentist’ at Dentistry Awards 2017. Dr Bal is not only recognized by her clients but her peers and industry experts as well.

Counted among the top beauty influencers and celebrity doctors on Instagram, Dr Bal has created her identity as a trusted source for beauty-related information. Her online community actively follows her beauty tips, information on treatments and recommendations on her Instagram profile.

