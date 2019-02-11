Bohra artists from France to Kenya will showcase work at Mumbai exhibit

national

Mazher Nizar from Yemen makes paintings about Sanaa, the city he resides in

Artists from the Dawoodi Bohra community from across the world are gearing up to showcase their work at an exhibition in the city next month. Artwork of at least 75 artists will be put on display.

Joheratussharaf Attarwala, chief coordinator of Radiant Arts, said, "Artists get a chance to showcase their work at an exhibition only when they reach a certain level. But here, they get to sell their work and have a learning opportunity as well, since they are able to network with other artists. Some even help by passing on projects to other artists."



Among them is Mazher Nizar, 61, an artist from Sanaa in Yemen. He is excited to bring 13 of his pieces to India. Nizar has been painting for the past 35 years, depicting views of Sanaa through contemporary art. "My work represents hope and peace for my country. I will bring paintings of life in Sanaa and a series of paintings on peacocks," said Nizar.

The Bohra community had started this initiative in 2018, where the work of around 50 artists was put up in an exhibition. Organisers said that this year, they have received more than 120 applications worldwide, from France, Yemen, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Sweden, Egypt, US, Canada and Tanzania and Kenya.

