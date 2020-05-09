Bois Locker Room case must lead to change

It will be interesting to see what happens after police action in the Bois Locker Room case. The Delhi police have booked members of this Instagram group.

A quick search will show that this online avenue had teenage boys exchanging morphed pictures, obscene content and casual references to sexual assaults and gang-rapes. The most disturbing part of this is that many of those references were to their female classmates.

Plenty has been written about action, blame games, threats and the police machinery doing its work, as it should. What is important now is how the accused families react, talk to their children and see that there is a true change in these youngsters.

There cannot be any excuses about what has been done. Parents must make that clear to their children and to themselves that this is wrong.

Now, the group members who have indulged in this will need talking to from family and from professionals, if need be. Let us not forget that this is a life-changing event for all involved.

There has to be intense, hard counselling for the boys involved. What should this be? Who needs to talk to them? Should teachers talk to them? Should one or two members of the family do it? Should professionals start counselling and continue for months? The accent should be that this is not just criminal but completely unacceptable. The shame should not come from police action alone, but the overarching realisation that this kind of talk is certainly not light-hearted but completely reprehensible.

The bigger effort is the acceptance of a gross mistake, no attempt to sweep anything under the carpet and a long, committed and concerted effort to see true transformation. Like the #metoo movement, it should be times-up for this kind of bois locker room talk.

