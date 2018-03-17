Bollywood brats thrash teen: Celeb parents asked to appear in court with children

The parents of the teen who was thrashed had approached the juvenile court after the police did not take any action against the accused



Close to a year after three children - one of a top choreographer-director, other of a renowned actor and the third of an affluent businessman - thrashed another minor outside his home and threatened to bring others to beat him up, the juvenile court has issued notices to the celebrities, asking them to appear in court with their wards.

mid-day had reported the incident on August 28, 2017, in 'Bollywood brats thrash classmate, cops do nothing.' The parents of the teen who was thrashed had approached the juvenile court after the police did not take any action against the accused. Acting on the matter, the juvenile court issued notices to the parents of the accused minors, who are required to be present in court for further procedure. The dates for their appearance have not been specified yet.

When mid-day tried to speak to the victim minor's lawyers Iva Bansal and Digvijay Chopra, they said, "No comments, as the matter is in court." Speaking on the matter, senior inspector of Oshiwara police station, Subhash Khanvilkar confirmed the development and said they police had submitted their findings in a report to the juvenile court about three months ago, which indicate that the crime is non-cognizable in nature.

The incident occurred on April 8, 2017. Parents of the victim alleged the accused minors had fought with their son that day and in the evening, thrashed him and threatened him with consequences should he reveal the incident to anyone. The family had approached Oshiwara cops on April 12, 2017 to complain about the three minors. Based on the statements of the victim and his father, cops registered a non-cognizable offence. Unhappy with police's inaction in the matter, victim's family approached Juvenile Court in May 2017. One of the accused minor's parents said their son is innocent.

