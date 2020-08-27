Bollywood celebrities congratulate Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as the couple announces pregnancy

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli surprised all their fans earlier this morning when the couple took to its respective Instagram accounts to announce that they are all set to welcome the third member of the family in January 2021. They both used the same caption and the same picture and fans couldn't keep calm.

In case you missed the post, have a look at the actor's post right here:

View this post on Instagram And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 â¤ï¸ð A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onAug 26, 2020 at 10:32pm PDT

As soon as Sharma put out the post, Bollywood celebrities couldn't stop themselves from congratualting the couple on this lovely news. Shraddha Kapoor was one of the first actors to drop a comment and this is what she had to write- "Woohoooo congratulations!" (sic) This was followed by a cracker and a purple heart emoji. Genelia Deshmukh was next in the line and comented- "Awwwwww Congratulations guys .. Well done." (sic) This was followed by four red hearts.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote- "Congratulations," (sic) accompanied by red hearts and hugging emojis. Priyanka Chopra, who shared the screen with the actress in Dil Dhadakne Do, wrote- "Congratulations u guys." (sic) Varun Dhawan, who played her on-screen husband in Sui Dhaaga- Made In India, shared a red heart emoji on the post. Singham and Special 26 actor Kajal Aggarwal stated- "Big congratulations and lots of love to the both you !" (sic) Kiara Advani wrote- "Congratulationssss," (sic) followed by four red hearts.

Parineeti Chopra wrote- "Congratsss stunners." (sic) Mouni Roy wrote- "Omgggg..... .. congratulations... so so happy." (sic) Katrina Kaif, who worked with Sharma in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, commented- "Congratulations," (sic). Preity Zinta also wished the couple and wrote- "Congratulations sweetie . So happy for you guys." (sic) Kriti Sanon also extended her wishes by sharing the red heart and hugging emojis. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wrote- "Congratulations beautiful." (sic)

On Twitter, Rakul Preet Singh wrote this to wish the couple, have a look at her tweet right here:

Oh my godddd !! Congratulationssssss ðððâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 27, 2020

And this is what Swara Bhasker had to say:

Many many Congratulations Anushka !!!!! ðð½ðð½ðð½ðð½ð¥°ð¥°ð¥°ð¥°ð¥³ð¥³ð¥³ð¥³ð¥³ð¥³ð¥³ https://t.co/0ZQDFJerBz — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 27, 2020

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot on December 11, 2017. They tied the knot at a private ceremony at Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany, Italy. The wedding was a floral-themed one with only the couple's families and a few friends in attendance.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Anushka Sharma: We Owe It To Each Other To Stay Cautious During The Pandemic

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news