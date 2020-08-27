Bollywood celebrities congratulate Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as the couple announces pregnancy
As Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the arrival of the third member in the house with a social media post, Bollywood celebrities couldn't stop congratulating the couple with heartfelt messages and posts.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli surprised all their fans earlier this morning when the couple took to its respective Instagram accounts to announce that they are all set to welcome the third member of the family in January 2021. They both used the same caption and the same picture and fans couldn't keep calm.
In case you missed the post, have a look at the actor's post right here:
As soon as Sharma put out the post, Bollywood celebrities couldn't stop themselves from congratualting the couple on this lovely news. Shraddha Kapoor was one of the first actors to drop a comment and this is what she had to write- "Woohoooo congratulations!" (sic) This was followed by a cracker and a purple heart emoji. Genelia Deshmukh was next in the line and comented- "Awwwwww Congratulations guys .. Well done." (sic) This was followed by four red hearts.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote- "Congratulations," (sic) accompanied by red hearts and hugging emojis. Priyanka Chopra, who shared the screen with the actress in Dil Dhadakne Do, wrote- "Congratulations u guys." (sic) Varun Dhawan, who played her on-screen husband in Sui Dhaaga- Made In India, shared a red heart emoji on the post. Singham and Special 26 actor Kajal Aggarwal stated- "Big congratulations and lots of love to the both you !" (sic) Kiara Advani wrote- "Congratulationssss," (sic) followed by four red hearts.
Parineeti Chopra wrote- "Congratsss stunners." (sic) Mouni Roy wrote- "Omgggg..... .. congratulations... so so happy." (sic) Katrina Kaif, who worked with Sharma in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, commented- "Congratulations," (sic). Preity Zinta also wished the couple and wrote- "Congratulations sweetie . So happy for you guys." (sic) Kriti Sanon also extended her wishes by sharing the red heart and hugging emojis. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wrote- "Congratulations beautiful." (sic)
On Twitter, Rakul Preet Singh wrote this to wish the couple, have a look at her tweet right here:
Oh my godddd !! Congratulationssssss ðððâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 27, 2020
And this is what Swara Bhasker had to say:
Many many Congratulations Anushka !!!!! ðð½ðð½ðð½ðð½ð¥°ð¥°ð¥°ð¥°ð¥³ð¥³ð¥³ð¥³ð¥³ð¥³ð¥³ https://t.co/0ZQDFJerBz— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 27, 2020
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot on December 11, 2017. They tied the knot at a private ceremony at Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany, Italy. The wedding was a floral-themed one with only the couple's families and a few friends in attendance.
September 2019: Virat Kohli attended an event at DDCA which was to rename Feroz Shah Kotla stadium to Arun Jaitley stadium. Kohli even had a stand named after him at the stadium and was very honoured. Anushka Sharma was right there beside him as the couple exchanged pleasantries with the guests at the event.
May 2018: IPL Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma tweeted this picture ahead of a T20 match against Punjab, wearing a tee with her husband's name and jersey number on the back. "Come on boys," she captioned it. Virat Kohli, whose team went on to dominate Punjab and win the game by 10 wickets to stay in contention for the playoffs, replied to her tweet saying: Yes, my love. Indeed we arrived today
February 2018: Virat Kohli had scored a hundred during the first ODI against South Africa at Durban. Following that, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures of her hubby Virat Kohli giving out hearts, hearts and loads of hearts and it was so adorable
August 2017: Anushka Sharma took a trip to Sri Lanka where Virat Kohli was on tour. According to sources in Sri Lanka, Anushka had spent quality time with India captain Virat Kohli although they were not staying at Earl's Regency in Kandy where the Indian team were put up. Sources also claimed that all the arrangements for the couple were made by a friend and Anushka's travel agency. The hotel name, where she put up was kept a secret to avoid media glare
May 2017: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge's engagement together. They looked colour co-ordinated in black and white
May 2017: When Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team attended the star-studded screening for cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' in Mumbai, Anushka Sharma was there with him hand-in-hand
May 2017: Virat Kohli and the entire Royal Challengers Bangalore's squad had celebrated the 10th year bash for the Indian Premier League team... And yes! his wife Anushka Sharma was very much part of it
March 2017: On Women's Day, Virat Kohli went on to praise his girlfriend for her undying support with a message on Instagram: '@anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms'
February 2017: Virat Kohli had admitted to being in a relationship with Anushka Sharma by posting a photo of them together on social media and shared a sweet Valentine's Day message. The cricketer, however, deleted the tweet later. He chose to let the post stay on Instagram. The message read, "Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make every day seem like one for me. @anushkasharma (sic)"
December 2016: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma played the perfect 'baraatis' at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's post-wedding party in Goa by enjoying themselves to the hilt. The newlyweds hosted an after-wedding party that saw the likes of Mukesh and Nita Ambani and many members of the Indian cricket team in attendance. But all eyes were on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the moment they entered. The duo didn't disappoint. They set the dance floor on fire with their moves along with Yuvraj and Hazel
November 2016: Virat Kohli had landed with the rest of his team in Rajkot for the opening Test against England with Anushka Sharma by his side. Kohli and Anushka emerged from Rajkot airport holding hands, with the cricketer protectively guiding her through the hordes of fans and security towards a waiting car to be driven to the team hotel
October 2016: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spent some quality time together on Diwali by attending an Indian Super League (ISL) match in Goa. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were clicked together as they watched the ISL match between FC Goa and Delhi Dynamos FC. For the match, Virat Kohli was wearing the FC Goa team jersey while Anushka Sharma opted for a traditional salwar-suit
March 2016: Memes and jokes were circulated taking a dig at how Anushka Sharma's presence in Virat Kohli's life was nothing but a distraction. Some even blamed her for Virat's failure on the pitch. Virat Kohli took to Twitter to lambast people for trolling Anushka Sharma by stating that she has only given him 'positivity'
November 2015: Anushka Sharma logged air miles to reach Mohali and celebrate Virat Kohli's 27th birthday
April 2015: Virat Kohli slammed critics for blaming Anushka Sharma for his poor performance and India's ouster from the ICC World Cup
November 2014: Although the couple had been spotted together a number of times, they had never admitted to being in a relationship. However, their acceptance came in the form of Virat Kohli blowing a flying kiss towards Anushka Sharma in the VIP box after hitting a century against Sri Lanka. Later that month, both apparently admitted to being in a relationship. The same month, the actress sprung a surprise on the cricketer when she landed in Ahmedabad a day before his 26th birthday
October 2014: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made their first public appearance when they went to watch an Indian Super League game together. Following this, many rumours regarding a possible wedding began to circulate
February 2014: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were caught on camera walking romantically hand-in-hand in Auckland where Team India was touring New Zealand
