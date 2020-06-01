Bollywood celebrities mourn demise of Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame

In a jolt to Bollywood, music composer Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid fame, passed away on Monday in a city hospital due to complications arising from a kidney infection. Wajid Khan's death shocked everyone in the film industry and many Bollywood celebs took to social media platforms to express their grief and to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Preity Zinta shared a picture with the late music composer and expressing her grief wrote: I used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet. I'm so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet @wajidkhan7. I will miss you and our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon [sic]"

Varun Dhawan tweeted a picture of Khan with his father-director David Dhawan and expressing his grief wrote alongside: Wajid bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music. [sic]

shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music ðµ pic.twitter.com/jW2C2ooZ3P — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a tweet expressing her disbelief over the sad demise of the noted composer. "Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers."

Ranveer Singh posted a picture of the departed musician on his Instagram story and added a broken heart along with it to express his grief.

Farah Khan tweeted, "Gone too soon #WajidKhan.. thank you for the music. Deepest condolences to his family. [sic]"

Singer Sonu Nigam posted a message on Facebook, along with a photo with the composer duo, expressing his grief at the sudden passing away of the noted composer.

Composer, Singer Salim Merchant also took to Twitter and said, "Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro Wajid Khan you've gone too soon. It's a huge loss to our fraternity. I'm shocked & broken. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un."

Veteran actor Raj Babbar too took to Twitter to express his shock at Khan's sudden demise. He tweeted, "Terrible to hear that the extremely talented Wajid Khan is no more. His demise is like a rude jolt. Voice behind so many big hits & a great composer- he'll always be remembered for that friendly smile which was his best identity. RIP #WajidKhan Khan. You shall always be admired. [sic]"

Other celebs who mourned the demise of Wajid Khan:

Amitabh Bachchan:

T 3548 - Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence ððð — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 1, 2020

Parineeti Chopra:

Wajid Bhai you were the nicest, nicest nicest man! Always smiling. Always singing. All heart. Every music session with him was memorable. You will truly be missed wajid bhai. ð§¡ð§¡ #WajidKhan — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 31, 2020

Palak Muchhal:

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of #WajidKhan sir, who had been an integral part of my journey since the very beginning!

Rest in peace ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/eNjqeD1F4R — Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3) June 1, 2020

The Sajid-Wajid duo had last worked together on Salman Khan's song titled 'Bhai Bhai', which was released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

