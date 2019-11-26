MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Bollywood celebrities remember the sacrifices of the martyrs on the 11th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks

Updated: Nov 26, 2019, 20:09 IST | IANS | Mumbai

From Amitabh Bachchan to Ayushmann Khurrana, Bollywood actors salute the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the 26/11 attacks

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Accounts/Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana
Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Accounts/Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana

It has been eleven years since the ghastly terror attacks shook Mumbai on November 26, 2008. On Tuesday, the Bollywood fraternity took to social media to remember the martyrs and offer condolences to their families.

Amitabh Bachchan retweeted a tweet by a user who shared the last photo of martyr Tukaram Omble from Mumbai police force, who laid down his life fighting the terrorists.

The tweet reads: " salute .. in the sacrifice and the honour ..:

Other Bollywood actors and filmmakers also expressed grief and remembered the heroes who laid down their lives.

Ayushmann Khurrana posted: "Paying homage to all the bravehearts of #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. We salute their courage and valour. Jai Hind.":

Anushka Sharma tweeted: "A humble salute to all the martyrs of the ghastly and horrific 26/11 terror attacks. Our thoughts and prayers will always be with the families of all the soldiers and civilians who lost their lives in this incident #NeverForget Jai Hind.":

Remembering the martyrs, Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Remembering all our heroes, our martyrs for their valour, courage and sacrifice. We salute you Jai Hind. #MumbaiTerrorAttacks".:

Nimrat Kaur posted: "Thinking of all who braved the heinous events that took place 11 years ago today in my home city Mumbai and hurt all our hearts so deep. Prayers and thoughts to all affected and a big salute to all the daredevils who fearlessly fought the #MumbaiAttacks.":

Koena Mitra shared: "Paying tribute to the valour and sacrifice of our Heros of 26/11. Condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. #MumbaiTerrorAttack #2611attack.":

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli expressed: "From @MumbaiPolice, our armed forces, @TajHotels @OberoiHotels @TridentHotels staff, many laid down their lives. To pay tribute to these martyrs we need to be selfless like them & do an act of complete selflessness in their honor #MumbaiTerrorAttack #MumbaiAttacks":

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

amitabh bachchanayushmann khurranaanushka sharmakoena mitranimrat kaurkunal kohlibollywood newsEntertainment News

Kriti Sanon speaks on comparison with Priyanka Chopra's Kashibai role

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK