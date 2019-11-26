Bollywood celebrities remember the sacrifices of the martyrs on the 11th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks

It has been eleven years since the ghastly terror attacks shook Mumbai on November 26, 2008. On Tuesday, the Bollywood fraternity took to social media to remember the martyrs and offer condolences to their families.

Amitabh Bachchan retweeted a tweet by a user who shared the last photo of martyr Tukaram Omble from Mumbai police force, who laid down his life fighting the terrorists.

The tweet reads: " salute .. in the sacrifice and the honour ..:

salute .. in the sacrifice and the honour .. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ https://t.co/aAHAxB1epl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 26, 2019

Other Bollywood actors and filmmakers also expressed grief and remembered the heroes who laid down their lives.

Ayushmann Khurrana posted: "Paying homage to all the bravehearts of #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. We salute their courage and valour. Jai Hind.":

Paying homage to all the bravehearts of #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. We salute their courage and valour. Jai Hind. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 26, 2019

Anushka Sharma tweeted: "A humble salute to all the martyrs of the ghastly and horrific 26/11 terror attacks. Our thoughts and prayers will always be with the families of all the soldiers and civilians who lost their lives in this incident #NeverForget Jai Hind.":

A humble salute to all the martyrs of the ghastly and horrific 26/11 terror attacks. Our thoughts and prayers will always be with the families of all the soldiers and civilians who lost their lives in this incident ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» #NeverForget Jai Hind. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 26, 2019

Remembering the martyrs, Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Remembering all our heroes, our martyrs for their valour, courage and sacrifice. We salute you Jai Hind. #MumbaiTerrorAttacks".:

Remembering all our heroes, our martyrs for their valour, courage and sacrifice. We salute you ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» Jai Hind. #MumbaiTerrorAttacks — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 26, 2019

Nimrat Kaur posted: "Thinking of all who braved the heinous events that took place 11 years ago today in my home city Mumbai and hurt all our hearts so deep. Prayers and thoughts to all affected and a big salute to all the daredevils who fearlessly fought the #MumbaiAttacks.":

Thinking of all who braved the heinous events that took place 11 years ago today in my home city Mumbai and hurt all our hearts so deep. Prayers and thoughts to all affected and a big salute to all the daredevils who fearlessly fought the #MumbaiAttacks. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 26, 2019

Koena Mitra shared: "Paying tribute to the valour and sacrifice of our Heros of 26/11. Condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. #MumbaiTerrorAttack #2611attack.":

Paying tribute to the valour and sacrifice of our Heros of 26/11.

Condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. #MumbaiTerrorAttack #2611attack https://t.co/ffHe9NQmNc — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) November 26, 2019

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli expressed: "From @MumbaiPolice, our armed forces, @TajHotels @OberoiHotels @TridentHotels staff, many laid down their lives. To pay tribute to these martyrs we need to be selfless like them & do an act of complete selflessness in their honor #MumbaiTerrorAttack #MumbaiAttacks":

From @MumbaiPolice, our armed forces, @TajHotels @OberoiHotels @TridentHotels staff,many laid down their lives. To pay tribute to these martyrs we need to be selfless like them & do an act of complete selflessness in their honor #MumbaiTerrorAttack #MumbaiAttacks — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) November 26, 2019

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates