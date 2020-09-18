Bollywood celebrities sign an open letter to condemn media's 'witch-hunt' of Rhea Chakraborty

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Alankrita Shrivastava, Rasika Dugal, Mini Mathur, Dia Mirza, and Kubbra Sait are among those who have signed an open letter condemning the media's 'witch-hunt' of Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The letter is published on a blog, Feminist Voices, and includes signatories from all walks of life. Drawing parallels between the coverage of cases of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, it also urged the media to respect Chakraborty as much as it did these actors.

A part of the letter reads- "Dear News Media of India We, are worried about you. Are you feeling ok?

Because, as we watch your witch-hunt of Rhea Chakraborty, we cannot understand why you have abandoned every professional ethic of journalism, every tenet of human decency and dignity and chosen instead to physically assault a young woman with your camera crews, endlessly violate her privacy and work overtime on false accusations and moralistic innuendo for a drama of 'Rhea ko phasao'." (sic)

It also read, "You have been obsessed with creating only one narrative: a young woman who makes her own decisions, who lives with her boyfriend without marriage and who speaks up for herself instead of acting like a damsel in distress, has a morally dubious character and is to be considered a criminal at any cost, without investigation, without the process of law and respect for her rights." (sic)

Various Bollywood celebrities also quoted the line- 'Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you,' on their social media accounts. This was the quote that was written on the actress' T-Shirt when she arrived at the NCB office a few days back.

