Bollywood congratulates Varun Dhawan for 'October'

Varun Dhawan in October

The Bollywood fraternity showered love and congratulated Varun Dhawan, Banita Sandhu and director Shoojit Sircar for their remarkable performance in the movie 'October'. The movie entered the Box Office on April 13 and has won hearts of a lot of people.

Director and Producer, Karan Johar took to Twitter to congratulate his student of the year and wrote, " #October is absolutely beautiful... just beautiful....sucks you into its world and absorbs you completely...I felt like I was standing there with the characters and feeling their every beat and emotion....@ShoojitSircar and @writeonj are a genius team!"

Varun Dhawan's best friend Arjun Kapoor also wrote, "Very proud to be @Varun_dvn s friend always & even more so after what he s done in #October !!! Playing a flawed human being is a tough achievement to play it flawlessly is even tougher."

Her Judwaa 2 co-star Taapsse Pannu praise him and wrote, "Having watched #October only one word comes to my mind ¿Beautiful¿ and that¿s the feeling it leaves behind @ShoojitSircar and @writeonj you are a kickass combo! @Varun_dvn I have never seen u so effortless on screen before! @BanitaSandhu welcome to movies."

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal also wrote, "Varun Dhawan delivers a nuanced n deeply layered performance in a Shoojit Sircar unique love story - October." October covers a lifetime as it battles with the emotions and the reality.

