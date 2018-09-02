Bollywood gives a thumbs up to intriguing trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's AndhaDhun

bollywood

Celebs including Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor, among others, took to social media to laud the trailer, which portrays the story of a blind piano artist (Ayushmann Khurrana) and showcases facades of his love story

Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte in a still from AndhaDhun trailer

Watch the trailer here:

Karan Johar said that the Sriram Raghavan-directorial is 'going to hit it out of the park.'

'What a BRILLIANT trailer!!!!!!! Can't wait to see the film!!!!! Well done guys!! This one's going to hit it out of the park,' he tweeted.

Expressing his excitement, the 'Namaste England' star tweeted he just can't wait for the film to release. 'I can't get over what I just SAW !!! Fact remains #SriramRaghavan is a genius & a visual narrative beast !!! Also he loves a Dhawan ab chahiye woh @Varun_dvn ho ya #Anildhawan !!! Can't wait for this one @ayushmannk @radhika_apte #Tabu !!!' he wrote.

Here's what the others posted:

Taapsee Pannu: It's outstandingly good my dear neighbour!!! I am looking forward to see this!

Huma Qureshi: Isko kehte hai trailer ... Jai #SriRam ... and I knowwww the film is even more maddddd and all these talented actors are super Kadakkkkk hai boss ! This is the film everyone needs to see now!!!!

'AndhaDhun' is slated to release on October 5.

