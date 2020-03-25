Bollywood mothers Raveena, Sameera, Sunny talk childcare, lockdown

When it comes to the protection of kids, parents can go to any extent. They are the real superheroes, of course without the capes! And now when the entire nation has gone into lockdown to fight the coronavirus, the parents are doing their best to protect their children. Our Bollywood celebrities are also making sure that they fulfill all of their parenting duties and responsibilities.

Sharing how she is taking care of her teenage daughter Rasha and son Ranbir, actress Raveena Tandon told IANS: "I never believe in over sanitization...but always make sure to keep my house clean and hygienic. Washing hands is must with the kids. Now, we have totally self-quarantined ourselves. Since schools are shut, we are spending time with each other at home. To keep them entertained, we play monopoly and other board games. We also pass time by watching movies together. It's a great time to develop close bond with your family members and I am doing the same."

Actress Sunny Leone, who has three kids, Nisha Kaur, Noah Singh, and Asher Singh, is extremely concerned. She recently posted a picture on Instagram, sharing how difficult it is to make kids wear masks.

"A new era... so sad that my kids have to now live like this but it is necessary. Training toddlers to wear a mask," she captioned the image in which her little ones can be seen wearing masks. Sunny also shared how she has to be super creative in order to keep her children busy.

"I have three kids ...right now my main focus is on homeschooling. I have to teach them..make them learn new things at home. I am being creative enough to keep them busy during the lockdown," she said.

Iqbal fame actor Shreyas Talpade is a father of little baby girl, and being a father, he finds it tricky to deal with coronavirus.

"Right now the best thing to do is to stay home and not risk your family's health by venturing out. We are maintaining utmost hygiene around the house in general and around her in particular.

"But she's at an age where it's difficult to stop her from playing or explain things to her. So it's a tricky situation but We just have to remember the two important things: Take utmost precautions and build your immunity," Shreyas said.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actress Shubhangi Atre has installed sanitizers' dispensers at her house. So that her daughter Ashi does not forget to wash her hands.

"When Ashi, my daughter was at a very young age, I inculcated a habit within her of washing hands before every meal. I stress upon this even more now especially before she eats anything during the day. I have installed small sanitizer dispensers across our house so that both my daughter and husband can keep sanitizing their hands regularly. Our clothes are also washed separately with a sanitizing liquid unlike before," she shared.

According to Shubhangi, it is "important to make kids understand the vitality of the situation and how imperative it is to take care of one's health rather than just imposing the restrictions on them".

Asked Sameera Reddy how did she explain her 4-year-old son, Hans, about the ongoing health scare, Sameera shared her son's strange reaction to the disease.

"I never imagined that my son would come to me and say the coronavirus is a germ that, if it sits in an airplane, people can't get out of the plane. It made me realise how children are also worried about the situation. Then I made him sit next to me and explained to him in the best way I could. The situation is highly disturbing...I hope everything becomes normal soon," Sameera, who welcomed her daughter Nyra last year, said.

