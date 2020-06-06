Bollywood producer Anil Suri succumbs to COVID-19 at 77

This picture has been used for representation purpose

Bollywood producer Anil Suri has succumbed to COVID-19. He was 77.

Confirming the news, the late producer's brother Rajiv Suri said that he had been rushed to Lilavati and Hinduja hospitals, but had been denied a bed at both institutes, according to a report in filmfare.com.

The website report added that Suri was finally taken to the Advanced Multispeciality Hospital on Wednesday. He was put on ventilator on Thursday evening, but he passed away at around 7 pm.

Anil Suri produced films like "Karmayogi" (1978), starring Raaj Kumar, Jeetendra and Rekha, and the 1984 multistarrer "Raaj Tilak", starring Dharmendra, Sunil Dutt, Raaj Kumar, Hema Malini, Reena Roy, Sarika and Kamal Haasan.

