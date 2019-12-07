Bollywood pulls off another casting coup as Siddhant Chaturvedi unites with Deepika Padukone

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It seems it's raining offers for the Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi post the release and success of that musical. He essayed the role of MC Sher and immediately became a fan favourite. It was an immensely heroic and gripping character that felt more real and rousing than the protagonist. If there's one performance of the year, it has to be his.

He's already on board for Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2 along with Rani Mukerji and is now all set to star in another massive project that will be bankrolled by Dharma Productions. The film in question is Shakun Batra's romantic drama that stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead. And now, Chaturvedi has also joined the cast.

A report by Mumbai Mirror reports that Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi are in for Shakun Batra's next. A source said, "Shakun wanted to cast a fresh face along with Deepika and he felt Siddhant fit the bill. It's a special script for both Shakun and Karan, and they are raring to take the film on the floors next year. It is set in India and the team is currently working on the logistics and finalising the locations. Apart from Deepika and Siddhant, the film will feature two more prominent actors."

Coming to Padukone, she seems to be on a film signing spree. She's already doing Chhapaak, slated to release on January 10, 2020, she has also come on board to essay the role of Draupadi, a film that will be made in multiple parts with the first part slated to release on Diwali 2021. And she's also in talks with Luv Ranjan for a romantic comedy with Ranbir Kapoor.

And as far as Dharma Productions is concerned, it shall also have a very crucial 2020. It has Brahmastra coming up, a Superhero trilogy that has all the changes to be a game-changer, Takht, a historical directed by Karan Johar, Dostana 2, and then, of course, this aforementioned romantic drama.

