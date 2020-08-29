Bollywood reacts to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman's demise

Several Bollywood celebrities expressed sorrow over the demise of Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman, known best for his role as the 'Black Panther', who passed away on Saturday. Anupam Kher took to Instagram to post a picture of the 'Da 5 Bloods' actor and extended condolences to the "family, friends & fans," of the star.

"Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of #BlackPanther actor #ChadwickBoseman at such a young age. Apart from being a very fine actor, he was a humble man with an infectious smile. My condolences to his family, friends & fans! #WakandaForever#OmShanti," he wrote in the caption.

#ChadwickBosemanForever Thank you for all the wonderful memories that I made & continue to make with my children. You will live on, in our hearts forever #KingTchalla Rest in Peace. @chadwickboseman https://t.co/xuihVaLXMP — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 29, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and thanked the departed actor for all the "wonderful memories" that he made with his children watching Chadwick's films. "#ChadwickBosemanForever Thank you for all the wonderful memories that I made & continue to make with my children. You will live on, in our hearts forever #KingTchalla Rest in Peace," tweeted Deshmukh.

Richa Chadha used Boseman's GIF from the 'Black Panther' film and reacted to his demise on Twitter. "Oh man! Chadwick Boseman. You battled this in silence, while making such a huge global, seminal, blockbuster film. Tragic. Rest in peace. #WakandaForever" tweeted Chadha.

Apart from his many movies, I especially loved his brilliant portrayal of James Brown in ‘GET ON UP’ & a fabulous performance in ‘BLACK PANTHER’...

Can't believe he's no more...God bless his soul.. pic.twitter.com/Sz6wY9OsCR — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 29, 2020

Adnan Sami also took to Twitter and shared his favourite portrayals of Boseman in different films. "Tragic. Extremely Saddened. Gone too soon. RIP," Sami tweeted with a picture of the late actor. "#chadwickbosemanApart from his many movies, I especially loved his brilliant portrayal of James Brown in 'GET ON UP' & a fabulous performance in 'BLACK PANTHER'... Can't believe he's no more...God bless his soul," he added.

Farhan Akhtar retweeted the tweet from Boseman's team about the announcement of his demise and wrote, "RIP."

Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his wife and his family.

