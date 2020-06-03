Bollywood stars to endorse Bhumi Pednekar's environment campaign

Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar have joined Bhumi Pednekar's initiative to spread awareness about climate change and the need to protect the environment. "The climate change upon us is real. Stand up, do your bit to protect Mother Nature. On World Environment Day, my One wish for the Earth pledge is to be climate conscious, create awareness within families and communities. Every minute counts, be a #ClimateWarrior," Bachchan tweeted on Tuesday tagging Pednekar.

The Bala (2019) actor took to Instagram to thank the Bachchan for taking part in the campaign. She wrote: "Thank you so much Amitabh Bachchan sir for supporting us, spreading the message and telling us your wish. It will inspire many to be more climate positive. Climate consciousness and awareness is the first and most important step for us. We will and can, together, make a difference."

In a separate Instagram post, Pednekar shared a video where Akshay Kumar speaks about climate change. In the video, Kumar says, "Our beautiful planet that has sustained us now needs us to protect it more than ever. During this time, we, as a community must tread carefully and act immediately. A lot of damage has been done and climate change is a grave reality that all of us are facing.



Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar

Today, the one wish that I have is that we all work towards rebuilding mother nature by the simplest act of planting trees. I consider this one of the most basic and efficient deeds that we can all exercise individually and also urge others to do so. So guys, let us all do our bit to heal and rebuild the only planet we have. So join me and become a climate warrior. "

The campaign endeavours to get Bollywood personalities to share one wish they have for the planet.

