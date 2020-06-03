Bollywood supports Black Lives Matter, Kangana Ranaut calls them out. Here's why!

After the death of the African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in the United States, social media saw the trend- Black Lives Matter. And Bollywood celebrities also began taking to their social media accounts and sharing a black picture that signified how black lives mattered. The trend has gained momentum over the past few days

Kangana Ranaut, in an interview with Pinkvilla, has voiced her opinion on the same and been critical of Bollywood about the same. She also reasons why. Speaking to the portal, she said, "The Sadhu lynching happened a couple of weeks ago; still no one said a word. It happened in Maharashtra where most of these celebrities reside…Bollywood anyway is a derived name from Hollywood."

She added, "It is a shame they continue to live in a bubble and never fail to jump on the bandwagon, which can give them two minutes of fame, but 'white people' must drive the bandwagon. Perhaps, it is because of their pre-independence colonial slavery genes." She also said, "Even for environmental issues, you see them fight for a white teenage kid but so many incredible elderly women and even children. They are doing exceptionally well in India on environmental matters without any help or support."

She continued, "Some of them were honoured with the Padma Shri award. I was amazed to see their stories, but they never get the same acknowledgment from the industry. Perhaps, sadhus or tribal people aren't fancy enough for the Bollywood crowd or their followers."

On the work front, the actress was all set for the release of her much-ambitious film, Thalaivi, on June 26, a biopic on the life of the actress-turned-politician, Jayalalithaa. On Diwali this year, she was gearing up for an action-packed drama, Dhaakad, whose poster and teaser came out last year. That's not all, she also has a film called Tejas coming up where she'll essay the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.

