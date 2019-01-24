Boman Irani launches production house, Amitabh Bachchan in attendance

bollywood

Boman Irani and Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Boman Irani on Wednesday launched his production house Irani Movietone in the presence of Academy Award-winning screenwriter Alexander Dinelaris Jr. and Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The launch was held in Mumbai and was also attended by Boman Irani's wife Zenobia.

The logo of the company was unveiled by Bachchan, following which, Irani and his wife honoured the veteran actor by presenting him a Pashmina shawl.



Amitabh Bachchan inaugurating the event

Speaking about Irani during media interactions, Bachchan said that he admires the actor and wished him all the best.

Asserting that Irani tends to upstage him whenever they share screen space, Bachchan said, "I wish to work with Irani again soon. And please don't upstage me in our future films".

Ronnie Screwvala, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Kunal Vijaykar, Feroze Abbas Khan and Roshan Abbas also graced the occasion to support their fellow colleague.

