Boman Irani on collaborating with sons Danesh and Kayoze

bollywood

For his banner's first commercial, Boman Irani collaborates with director son Kayoze

Boman Irani with wife Zenobia and sons Danesh and Kayoze

It was a case of many firsts for Boman Irani who recently shot for a commercial. The ad marked the first project of the veteran’s production house, Irani Movietone, which he launched earlier this year. Not only that, the commercial for a cooking oil brand was helmed by his younger son Kayoze, thus marking his foray into direction.

Naturally, the father is a picture of pride as he talks about working with his sons. "Initially, it felt odd when they were referring to me as Boman sir on the set, instead of dad. But I guess that’s the first rule of being professional," says Irani, recounting the day-long shoot. "It was a day of great joy for us. Kayo wrote and directed it, while Danish [his elder son] line-produced it for us. Everything functioned with clockwork precision — the shoot started bang on time and ended as planned." The veteran adds that the trio intends to kick off the banner’s first feature-length film by year-end.

Also Read: Boman Irani's speech motivates Parsee Gymkhana cricketers

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates