Boman Irani on playing Ranveer Singh's father in Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Working with Ranveer is always fun

Only months after he wrapped up the shoot of '83, Boman Irani will be joining Ranveer Singh on a movie set again. The veteran actor has been brought on board Jayeshbhai Jordaar as the leading man's father in the comedy.

Describing the actor as a powerhouse performer, Irani says, "Working with Ranveer is always fun. As an artiste, he gives his all in every scene and it is gratifying to creatively collaborate with such people." He adds that the father-son equation depicted in the film is far from conventional, and takes the narrative forward. Irani, who is expected to join the Gujarat schedule soon, says he is eager to bring alive debutant director Divyang Thakkar's "rare find" of a script. "Divyang is a writer and director to watch out for. He has written something thought-provoking and delivered it in the most entertaining manner," he says.

Producer Maneesh Sharma says, "His body of work speaks volumes about his acting prowess. His presence is invaluable as he livens up every scene with his unique touch."

