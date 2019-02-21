Boman Irani to play Ratan Tata in PM Narendra Modi biopic

bollywood

Boman Irani has started shooting on Sunday in Ahmedabad for the film being directed by Omung Kumar, Vivek Anand Oberoi will be playing the title role of Narendra Modi

Boman Irani and Ratan Tata. File pics

Boman Irani will be essaying role of business tycoon Ratan Tata in the upcoming film PM Narendra Modi. Boman has started shooting on Sunday in Ahmedabad for the film being directed by National Award-winner Omung Kumar and produced by Sandip Ssingh and Suresh Oberoi, whose son actor Vivek Anand Oberoi will be playing the title role of Modi.

"I have always received comments on social media that I resemble Ratan Tata. I always thought the day the character comes along and I will be more than happy to play it," Boman said in a statement.

"So when Omung, Sandip and Vivek called me for the role, I immediately agreed to do it. The team is quite wonderful and Omung is doing a great job, we have already shot my part and it went very well," he added.

"I must say that Vivek has worked really hard to get where he has gotten with the character. It was pleasure to see Vivek maturing into an artist to take on such a difficult role. He has put in a lot of home work."

Ssingh says Boman is "an actor who motivates people and rehearses with his co-actors at least 50 times".

"I am extremely happy and proud that he is part of this film, nobody else could have done a better job. I wish to work with him in every film," he added.

"PM Narendra Modi" will discover the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his humble beginning to years as the Gujarat Chief Minister to the landmark win in the 2014 general elections, and finally becoming the Prime Minister.

