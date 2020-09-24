Search

Bombay Bol: Aklesh Sutar, explains

Updated: 24 September, 2020 11:56 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

College kids and people on the street say it, but not the family-waale public. You'll hear it from Mumbaikars who aren't Marathi, though Maharashtrians also use it

Raapchik

Meaning: It's got the same meaning as 'tip-top', which people use a lot too. You can use it in multiple contexts, like, "Apna dimaag raapchik chalta hai." College kids and people on the street say it, but not the family-waale public. You'll hear it from Mumbaikars who aren't Marathi, though Maharashtrians also use it.

Sutar aka MC Mawali is a hip-hop artiste

First Published: 24 September, 2020 10:02 IST

Tags

mumbai guide

