Bombay Bol: Aklesh Sutar, explains

Raapchik

Meaning: It's got the same meaning as 'tip-top', which people use a lot too. You can use it in multiple contexts, like, "Apna dimaag raapchik chalta hai." College kids and people on the street say it, but not the family-waale public. You'll hear it from Mumbaikars who aren't Marathi, though Maharashtrians also use it.

Sutar aka MC Mawali is a hip-hop artiste

