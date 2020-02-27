Search

Bombay Bol: Ankur Tewari explains

Updated: Feb 27, 2020, 10:02 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

They use 'mala' every time, be it while ordering food or inviting people over to their places. And I find that hilarious

Ankur Tewari is a musician
Ankur Tewari is a musician

Mala

Meaning: The Bombay word that amuses me the most is 'mala'. Here, it's used to indicate floors in a building. But, I come from north India, where it means a necklace or garland. We use 'manzil' as the word for floors, as in 'teesri manzil'. But when I say 'manzil' here, people call me posh even though it's more poetic. They use 'mala' every time, be it while ordering food or inviting people over to their places. And I find that hilarious.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK