Bombay Bol: Ankur Tewari explains

Mala

Meaning: The Bombay word that amuses me the most is 'mala'. Here, it's used to indicate floors in a building. But, I come from north India, where it means a necklace or garland. We use 'manzil' as the word for floors, as in 'teesri manzil'. But when I say 'manzil' here, people call me posh even though it's more poetic. They use 'mala' every time, be it while ordering food or inviting people over to their places. And I find that hilarious.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates