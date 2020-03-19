Search

Bombay Bol: Faezeh Jalali, explains

Updated: Mar 19, 2020, 09:37 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

'Boss, yeh kya chal raha hai?' And then it is also used when you want to make a point, 'Boss, this is not how it works.' It can almost sound a bit insulting to out-of-towners in this context.

Boss

Meaning: It's a word that gets used, most often, for ordering food in Bombay. For instance, "Boss, do chapati lana." I don't think I've ever heard people use it anywhere else. Boss is a very Bombay word that is used when you don't actually mean 'boss'. When I use boss to order something outside of Bombay, I receive strange stares. It gets used even in arguments like, "Boss, yeh kya chal raha hai?" And then it is also used when you want to make a point, "Boss, this is not how it works." It can almost sound a bit insulting to out-of-towners in this context.

Faezeh Jalali is a theatre actor and director

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK