Bombay Bol: Supriya Joshi, Explains

Bombabomb

Meaning: The term is used to describe the actions of a short-tempered person when provoked. "Arre, usko mat bol dalgona coffee banane ke liye. Woh bahut bombabomb karega." You'll hear it more often in sarkari offices when the person at the reception warns you about irascible babus or officials, saying, "Un sahab ka magaj garam hai toh bombabomb karenge!"

Supriya Joshi aka Supaarwoman is a comedienne, content creator, vlogger and a K-pop enthusiast

