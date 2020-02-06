Bombay Bol: Tara Deshpande explains

Jhakaas

Meaning: Although the origins of the Marathi word, jhakaas, are unknown, it has become a staple in Mumbai lingo. The word that translates into "awesome" or "epic" can also signify something that is of good quality. Anil Kapoor first popularised it in the 1985 flick Yudh — where he played a double role — when he said, "Maska hai maska, ek dum jhakaas". I use it in the kitchen — especially when faced with yummy food.

Tara Deshpande is an actress, writer and cook

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates