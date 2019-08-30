Bombay Engineering Group and Centre to go on mountaineering expedition to celebrate 200 years

mumbai

A group picture with the expedition team. Pics/ Chaitraly Deshmukh

The Bombay Engineering Group and Centre, Kirkee, Pune, will be celebrating its 200 glorious years of existence in January 2020. Mount Baljuri, a rock and snow type peak, is located in the fascinating region of Pindari Glacier Bagashwar in Uttrakhand.

A team of four officers and 16 other ranks led by Major P Arvind including one Medical Officer will attempt to summit the peak on September 22, 2019. The peak is at a lofty elevation of 5922 metres and the climb requires a sound knowledge of technical climbing.



Lt. Gen SK Shrivastava, AVSM flagging off the expedition

The Bombay Sappers Mountaineering Expedition to Mount Baljuri was flagged off by Lieutenant General SK Shrivastava, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Engineer-in-Chief, Integrated Headquarter (IHQ) of Minister of Defence (Army), in presence of Lieutenant General Michael Mathews, Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal (Bar), Colonel Commandant, ‘The Bombay Sappers’ on 29 August 2019 from Kashmir House and New Delhi.

The Mountaineering Expedition is a befitting tribute to the troops of Bombay Sappers who have perfectly epitomized courage and sacrifice in the last two centuries.

