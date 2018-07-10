Bombay High Court: Tracks go under water every monsoon, why no measures taken?

The division bench of Justices N H Patil and G S Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation seeking a direction to the Railways to make stations and platforms disabled-friendly

Representational Image

Tracks submerge under water every monsoon, paralysing the local train services in Mumbai, but the Railways has not taken any concrete steps to prevent it, the Bombay High Court said today.

The remarks came on a day when torrential rains hit the suburban train services.

A division bench of Justices N H Patil and G S Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation seeking a direction to the Railways to make stations and platforms disabled-friendly.

While noting that the authorities had not taken any action in this regard, the court also raised the issue of water-logging on tracks.

"Every year during monsoons tracks get submerged in water in low-lying areas. Why can not the Railways identify such spots and elevate the tracks?" Justice Kulkarni asked.

If the Railways were not able to manage this, it should consider privatisation, the court said.

The bench adjourned the hearing for two weeks, asking the Railways' lawyer to tell the court next time what measures were being taken to prevent water-logging on tracks.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever