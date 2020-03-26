Bombay Ka Boss: The Quiz For A True-Blue Bombaywallah

Public transport in old Bombay

1. Colaba was the original terminus of which railway line?

A. Bombay Baroda & Central India Railway

B. Grand Peninsular Indian Railway

C. Royal British Indian Railway

2. In the mid 20th century, which important bridge was constructed over the railway tracks to connect the western and eastern parts of Dadar?

A. Gandhi Bridge

B. Tilak Bridge

C. French Bridge

3. Who gave Bombay's taxis its black and yellow identity when he was Chief Minister of the Bombay Presidency?

A. BG Kher

B. Vasantdada Patil

C. Morarji Desai

4. Which of these railway stations was not named after a Governor of Bombay?

A. Sandhurst Road

B. Charni Road

C. Reay Road

5. Spot the odd one out among these means of transport that were in operation on the streets in late 19th century Bombay.

A. Taxis

B. Victorias

C. Trams

Answers to this quiz will be shared tomorrow.

