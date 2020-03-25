Quiz: Bombay Boss

Places

1) The island of Colaba was linked with Bombay island by a roadway: what do we know it as?

A. Breach Candy

B. Causeway

C. Kala Ghoda

2) What is Jacob's Circle popularly referred to?

A. Hutatma Chowk

B. Paanch Pakhadi

C. Saat Raasta

3) Laburnum Road is home to a famous tourist attraction. Name it.

A. Mani Bhavan

B. Mannat

C. Antilia

4) This street is generally known as Chor Bazaar - a haven for precious and expensive stolen goods available for drop dead bargains; but what is its original name?

A. Nagdevi Street

B. Mutton Street

C. Memonwada Street

5) This locality is a Portuguese corruption of a Maratha word (simwa) for boundary or limit; how do we know it today as?

A. Sewri

B. Supari Baug

C. Sion

