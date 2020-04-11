Bombay Parsi Panchayat chairman Yazdi Desai suffers stroke

Chairman of the Bombay Parsi Panchayat (BPP) Yezdi Desai suffered a stroke at 1 am on Friday. He was taken to the Masina Hospital in Byculla, near Gloria Church.

Desai is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the facility. Sources said he has had no previous history of a stroke. His wife Anahita confirmed that She said, "He is stable as of now god willing, and the doctors are happy with his progress."

A community member said, "We all at the BPP wish the chairman a speedy recovery. Differences aside, he is a good and sincere man, who has also done a lot of quiet charity.

He was also a workaholic who tended to burn the midnight oil."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news