'Bond girl' Tanya Roberts not dead but critical, publicist now says

Bond girl Tanya Roberts not dead but critical, says her representative in a new statement.

Hours after declaring her dead, Roberts' publicist Mike Pingel shared that she is still alive and continues to be in hospital, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"I did get confirmation (of her death), but that was from a very distraught person (Roberts' boyfriend, Lance O'Brien). And so yes, this morning at 10 a.m. ... the hospital did call to say that she was still alive but it's not looking good. We will hopefully have information (soon). It's upsetting," Pingel said.

During a video interview with Inside Edition, O'Brien got a call telling him that Roberts was not dead.

"The hospital is telling me she is alive. They are calling me from the ICU team," he is seen saying.

The hospital, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where the actress is being treated has not shared any information about her due to "patient privacy laws".

On Sunday, Pingel said that Roberts had collapsed while walking her dogs on Christmas Eve, then was admitted to the hospital.

Roberts is best known for playing the Bond girl in the 1985 film "A View To A Kill". She essayed the character of Stacey Sutton in the John Glen directorial that had Roger Moore essaying Agent 007, and also starred Grace Jones.

On the small screen, she played an Angel in the popular series "Charlie's Angels". Roberts replaced Shelley Hack, appearing as Julie Rogers in the fifth and final season of the show in 1980. She also appeared in episodes of "Fantasy Island" and "Love Boat".

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever