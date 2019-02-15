Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor hold puja in Chennai before Sridevi's 1st death anniversary

bollywood

The puja happened in the morning at Sridevi's Mylapore bungalow with only close friends and relatives

Sridevi

Ahead of her first death anniversary on February 24, actress Sridevi's family, including her husband Boney Kapoor, children Janhvi and Khushi and brother-in-law Anil Kapoor, held a puja for her in Chennai on Thursday.



Boney Kapoor at Sridevi's death anniversary pooja in Chennai (Photo: Pallav Paliwal)

"The puja happened in the morning at her Mylapore bungalow with only close friends and relatives," said a source.

Actor Ajith Kumar and his wife, English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde and husband-filmmaker R. Balki were also among the attendees.



Anil Kapoor at Sridevi's death anniversary pooja in Chennai (Photo: Pallav Paliwal)

Sridevi, Bollywood's first female superstar, died aged 54 on February 24, 2018, by accidentally drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel, leaving the film industry, her family and legions of fans in a state of shock.

The "Chandni" star was in Dubai for a family wedding.

Sridevi began her career at the age of four in the devotional film "Thunaivan". She worked across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi movies.

For her great contribution to the country's art and cinema, she was honoured with the National Award and Padma Shri.

