Boney Kapoor on Sridevi bagging National Award: Don't know whether to celebrate or not

Boney Kapoor on Sridevi bagging the National Award for Best Actress as industry's celebrated filmmaking talent pick up government gong



Sridevi

Doffing its hat to mainstream stars, the late Vinod Khanna and Sridevi, the 65th National Film Awards recognised their contribution to Indian cinema by honouring them posthumously with the Dadasaheb Phalke and Best Actress Award nods respectively.



Announcing Sridevi's name, feature film jury head, Shekhar Kapur — who directed her in Mr India (1987) — said the actor was the most deserving candidate. She was recognised for her role of an angry mother seeking justice for her daughter in the rape revenge drama, Mom (2017). "It [the title] was not because of the relationship we shared, but because she was the most deserving candidate for her portrayal in Mom," Kapur said.



The jury recognised the diversity in Indian cinema by distributing accolades to films belonging to different regional languages. Rima Das' Assamese film, Village Rockstars, about the music aspirations of a village girl, was named the Best Feature Film, besides scoring awards for the Best Location Sound Recordist, Editing and Best Child Artiste (Bhanita Das).



The 10-member jury panel headed by Kapur, comprised the likes of Kannada director P Sheshadri, screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, actor Gautami Tadimalla and lyricist Mehboob, among others. The Awards are administered by the government's Directorate of Film Festivals.



While Baahubali: The Conclusion bagged the Best Action, Best VFX and Best Telugu Film nods, India's official entry to Oscars, Newton, though having failed to bag a nomination at the Academy, emerged as the Best Hindi Film here. A special mention went to its actor Pankaj Tripathi for his portrayal of a cynical CRPF officer, Atma Singh. Kapur called Tripathi's portrayal one of the film. Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman swept the Best Music Direction category by winning the Best Songs for the Tamil Film, Kaatru Veliyidai.





'Today, we, as a family, do not know whether we should celebrate or not. We don't know if we should feel elated, laugh with joy, or cry while remembering her. The National Award has come posthumously, but it's something we cherish while remembering her for the artiste that she was. She was a perfectionist, and that was evident in all the 300-plus films she did. It's time to celebrate her achievements. Her legacy will always live on.'

Boney Kapoor, husband of Sridevi — Best Actress, Mom





'This is an emotional win for me for two reasons — first, the song is close to my heart. And second, this award comes with responsibility. It carries the nation's name with it. So, I must live up to the expectations of music lovers in the country. As for the project, from the composition and orchestration, to penning the lyrics and managing the arrangements, it is special.'

Shashaa Tirupati, singer, Kaatru Veliyidai — Best Female Playback





'What's a bigger achievement for an Indian than when the country respects him? For me, this win is like an Oscar. It is because of the support of my family, dancers, and assistants that I've won this award for the second time. Choreographing Gori Tu Latth Maar was tough. I had to research on how the locals celebrate lathmar holi. Also, the chemistry was crucial. The actors had that.'

Ganesh Acharya, Best Choreographer, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha





'Baahubali has brought us joy since the last five to six years. On the other hand, The Ghazi Attack is a film that I am proud of, because we faced resistance while making it. It was a submarine war film, and didn't have songs or a love story, which are prominent elements in Telugu films. It performed well in all three languages. Both the movies got their due.'

Rana Daggubati, actor, Baahubali, The Ghazi Attack — Best Telugu Film (The Ghazi Attack)





'We are thankful to the jury for appreciating us. This win wouldn't have been possible without the effort put in by the cast and crew. We also have the locals [of Chhattisgarh], to thank for ensuring that the shooting went on smoothly. A win like this, which comes after the film's acclaim at the box office, will pave way for an increase in the number of politically relevant films.'

Amit V Masurkar, director, Newton — Best Feature Film In Hindi





'I am delighted. I didn't even know that I was in the running for the title. It's amazing to learn that the jury found my performance worthy of placing me in the Special Mention category. This is the highest film awards in India. It's exhilarating. I wouldn't have managed to win this if it wasn't for my director and co-actors. They made it easy for me.'

Pankaj Tripathi, actor, Newton — Special Mention (Hindi)





'Blood, sweat, tears and five years of hard work have brought us here. There can't be another moment that can make us more proud or happier than this. We have received honours in visual effects and action, the two departments we worked dedicatedly towards. When toil is appreciated at this level, it feels fantastic.'

Shobu Yarlagadda, producer, Baahubali. — Best Action Direction, Special Effects, Popular Film (Telugu)

