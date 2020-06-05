Boney Kapoor: Our staff members have recovered and tested negative

It was in mid-May that three of Boney Kapoor's household staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be moved out to quarantine centres. While Boney and daughters Janhvi and Khushi tested negative, they, too, had to quarantine for 14 days.

Now, it seems that all is slowly getting back on track for the Kapoors. The staff members have fully recovered and tested negative for coronavirus, and Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have finished their quarantine period.

Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to share the happy news. He wrote, "Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh."

Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh @mybmc @MumbaiPolice — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 5, 2020

He further tweeted:

We pray for the speedy recovery of all the people who are recovering and to the rest, we urge you to Stay Safe by strictly following guidelines given by the Government. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice #Doctors #HealthcareWorkers #Covid19 #CoronaWarriors #StayHomeStaySafe — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 5, 2020

Boney Kapoor also took the opportunity to thank the doctors and healthcare workers for all their help during this difficult time. He said, "My family and I would like to thank the Doctors, healthcare workers, BMC, Mumbai Police, State and Central Government for their help and support not just to us but to all across Maharashtra and India. Together we shall overpower Covid19 virus."

We sure are glad that the Kapoor family has come out of this situation hale and hearty!

