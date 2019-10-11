Book Sunday mid-day copy to win eco freebies worth Rs 2100

A one-of-a-kind festival kicks off tomorrow at Goregaon to celebrate this city's indigenous winged beauties. The Bombay Natural History Society, WWF India and mid-day present The Butterfly Festival 2019, offering visitors the chance to go on a trail to experience the rare species of butterflies the city is home to. There's something here for everyone, so, while the adults engage in discussions or catch a documentary on the migratory patterns of butterflies, the children can enjoy origami and art workshops.

But, it's the fabulous opportunity to go on eco trails with WWF India, absolutely free, that visitors should be excited about. All you have to do is look out for the Sunday mid-day desk at the venue and let our team do the rest.

Book the annual subscription of Sunday mid-day for just Rs 412 and take home vouchers worth a cool Rs 2100. The subscription entitles you to 52 editions of Sunday mid-day PLUS 2 free WWF India eco trails (November 2019 and December 2020) PLUS 4-time free entry to BNHS’ Conservation Education Center in Goregaon East (November 2019 and December 2020).

On spot registration starts on Oct 12 and 13 at 7.30 AM

At CEC, Film City, Goregaon East

Call 9594929107/ 022 2228429477

GOREGAON EAST CEC Activity Time MORNING SESSION Registration 7:30 - 8:00 Butterfly Trail x 2

@25 participants per trail 8:00 - 9:00 Monarch documentary 9:00 - 9:30 Butterfly Trail x 2

@25 participants per trail 9:30 - 10:30 Monarch documentary 10:30 - 11:00 Exhibition and Art

•Pebble painting

•Stencil painting

•Origami

•Tattoo artist

•Flutter Foto (photo against butterfly wings)

•Exhibition panel Room with butterfly panels

&

Tables for various activities

