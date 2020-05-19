Booked by the classics

If you're a teenager keen to cultivate a reading habit during the lockdown, but do not have the means to go about it, or simply, aren't sure about where to begin, here's an online course that might help equip you with the right tools to take it forward."

An arts and entertainment company, WoW Quest, has crafted a Zoom-based course, Great Books: Introduction to the World Classics, for aspiring readers to identify their taste in reading classic literature from around the world. "Reading is the foundation for a life of learning. However, teens today take to reading current best-sellers without getting exposed to the classics that have timeless value" says Dinabandhu Patra, co-founder of WoW Quest.

More than 25 e-books will be shared with participants as a part of their plan, so they can create a personalised reading list based on their area of interest. The e-books will range from romantic novels, travel literature and autobiographies to science fiction, detective stories and narrative poetry.

On May 19, 21 and 23, 3 pm to 4 pm

Call 8424048845

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 1050

