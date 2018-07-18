Books get destroyed as fire breaks out in a school room

Police said the fire was caused by short circuit. Fire service personnel extinguished the blaze

A fire broke out in a room of a private school in the district where old books were stored, police said today.

The students were evacuated as soon as the blaze was noticed, they said.

Police said the fire was caused by short circuit. Fire service personnel extinguished the blaze.

The books were destroyed in the fire, they added.

